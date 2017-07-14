Greensboro mother hosts walk against violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Every July, Deborah White walks for son.

"He will never be forgotten,” White said. “I'm going to make sure of that."

She walks three miles around Willard Street and Textile Drive.

"This is the street that my son was actually murdered on," she said.

Her son Reginald Demarcus Wrenn was shot and killed on Nov. 4, 2012. He was only 24.

Police say it was over a fender bender.

"I never thought I would bury one of my children,” the mother said. “I thought my children would bury me."

White, who is also a pastor, says it's now her mission to try to keep other families from feeling the same pain.

“If I can prevent another mom or another dad from experiencing what I have experienced, me coming out here makes it all worth it," she said.

On Saturday, she'll will host the fifth annual "Sky's the Limit Walk Against Drugs and Violence."

It’s an event she expects will draw close to 1,000 people.

"Let's get together and take back our communities," White said.

So, far there have been 17 homicides in Greensboro since January, according to data from the Greensboro Police Department.

That number is more than double the eight homicides from the same time last year.

"It's horrible,” White said. “It's horrible."

White also visits the neighborhood every two weeks, offering prayer and counseling to families in need.

"We're determined to go out into these communities,” she said.

It’s determination that White hopes will help at least one person turn their life around.

"You don't have to stay where you are,” she said. “You can change. You can do better."

The Sky's the Limit Walk will start at Peeler Recreation Center in Greensboro on July 15 and runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There will also be food and entertainment afterwards.​