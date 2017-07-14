× Greensboro Grasshoppers dog Yogi’s cancer diagnosed as inoperable

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s bad news. The cancer has spread and the tumor is inoperable, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

It appears the rest of Master Yogi Berra’s joyous, happy-go-lucky life will be measured in months rather than years.

The beloved 9-year-old black Labrador retriever, a fixture at Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball games since he was a puppy, underwent tests including a CT scan at N.C. State’s College of Veterinary Medicine this morning.

“I’ve been a basket case,” said Donald Moore, the dog’s owner and the Hoppers president and general manager. “It wasn’t what we hoped for, but it doesn’t mean he’s not going to be with us for a while to come. We’ll make the most of the time he has left.”

Read more: News & Record