Take me out to the ball game for much more than peanuts and cracker jacks.

Minor league baseball teams such as the Winston-Salem Dash have gotten really creative with their concessions. Fans find everything from gourmet burgers and over-the-top milkshakes to cheesesteaks and the signature "Cheesy Pig Dog."

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith and her family put on their game faces and ate their way around the ballpark.