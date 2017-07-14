Dog with chain embedded in neck in Davidson County getting better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Figaro is getting better. The male dog was dropped off at the county animal shelter Tuesday morning with a chain collar embedded in his neck.

"He's only a year old so this chain was put around his neck as a puppy and he's grown basically around the chain," said Mindy Faircloth, a volunteer with the Davidson County Animal Alliance. "Like a tree, this has grown into the poor dogs neck, it's the only life he's ever known."

The animal alliance is helping Figaro get well and hopefully find a loving home.

"He's not the only one we help," Faircloth said. "Every time the shelter gets in one like Figaro with injuries more than they can handle, we help ... but medical care isn't cheap."

Figaro underwent a surgery this week with another one scheduled for next week. Faircloth said the dog was dropped off to the Davidson County Animal Shelter Tuesday morning, by someone who claimed not to be his owner.

"He greets everyone with a wagging tail, happy to give you slobbery kisses," Faircloth said.

If you would like to donate money toward Figaro’s care, click here.