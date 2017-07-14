Crews on scene of fire at Mattress Firm on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro

Posted 5:25 am, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 05:31AM, July 14, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of a second alarm fire Friday morning at a Mattress Firm business in Greensboro.

The incident was reported at Mattress Firm on 2506 Battleground Ave. The Greensboro Fire Department tweeted about the fire at about 5:20 a.m.

Smoke is visible in photos the department posted. All northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at Oakcrest Avenue are closed as crews investigate the fire.

There is no word on a cause or if anyone was hurt.  No other details were immediately available.