Battleground, New Garden construction expected to be done by end of October

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Construction at one of the busiest intersections in Greensboro is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Upgrades at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road, along with Battleground and Cone and Battleground and Westridge, have been in the works for almost 10 years.

Now, the end of work on Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road is in sight. When this is done, transportation engineers for the city say traffic in this area will significantly improve.

”I’ve seen accidents down here, up and down the road,” said Chase Leach, who lives in that area.

To reduce traffic, two left turn lanes are being created on New Garden Road and Battleground Avenue.

“It allows us to more efficiently time for traffic signals,” said Adam Fischer, the transportation director for Greensboro.

Right turn lanes around the intersection are also being added.

Construction over at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Cone Boulevard has already begun and should take another 18 months.

Construction on Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road hasn’t started, but could take about two years.

