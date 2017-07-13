When to take the keys from your elderly parents

It's one of the most difficult decisions adult children will have to make -- is it time to take the keys away from mom and dad?
Why do it:
- Incompetent driving at night
- Drastically reduced peripheral vision
- Struggling to drive at high speed
- Erratic driving
- Getting lost
- Frequently startled
- Drifting into other lanes
- Frequent tickets or accidents
How to do it:
- Build a case
- Calculate the monetary savings
- Get others to back the decision
- Research and arrange transportation plans.
- Investigate home delivery
