When to take the keys from your elderly parents

It's one of the most difficult decisions adult children will have to make -- is it time to take the keys away from mom and dad?

Why do it:

  • Incompetent driving at night
  • Drastically reduced peripheral vision
  • Struggling to drive at high speed
  • Erratic driving
  • Getting lost
  • Frequently startled
  • Drifting into other lanes
  • Frequent tickets or accidents

How to do it:

  • Build a case
  • Calculate the monetary savings
  • Get others to back the decision
  • Research and arrange transportation plans.
  • Investigate home delivery

