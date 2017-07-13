When to take the keys from your elderly parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's one of the most difficult decisions adult children will have to make -- is it time to take the keys away from mom and dad?

Why do it:

Incompetent driving at night

Drastically reduced peripheral vision

Struggling to drive at high speed

Erratic driving

Getting lost

Frequently startled

Drifting into other lanes

Frequent tickets or accidents

How to do it:

Build a case

Calculate the monetary savings

Get others to back the decision

Research and arrange transportation plans.

Investigate home delivery

