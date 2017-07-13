Video shows apparent fire at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium apparently caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

A video posted on Instagram by Jenna Gribble shows smoke coming from a portion of the stadium.

The post read, “Bank of America stadium is LIT! No for real…..it’s on fire. No word yet on what caused the fire but lots of smoke. UPDATE: **firetrucks came and left. Fire is out. No one was hurt.”

There is no official report of what happened, but the apparent fire seemed to have been quickly put out.