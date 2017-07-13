Tourist in Saint Martin killed by forceful blast from nearby jet

MAHO BEACH, Sint Maarten — A woman vacationing on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin was killed after a blast from a nearby jet knocked her to the ground, the BBC reports.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Maho Beach, a popular tourist destination in Sint Maarten (the Dutch side of Saint Martin).

Maho Beach is famous for its proximity to Princess Juliana International Airport. Thrill-seekers will frequently get close to, and sometimes hold onto, the fence separating the runway from the beach to feel the winds generated by jet engines.

Officials said the woman, a 57-year-old from New Zealand, had been holding on to the fence before the force of the jet engines threw her backwards, causing serious injury.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but died later.

This is not the first time a tourist has been injured after ignoring warnings of “bodily harm and/or death” at Maho Beach. In 2012, a woman was injured when the winds from a taxiing plane sent her headlong into a concrete divider.