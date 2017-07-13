This year’s Coach K Academy camp another huge success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The website is up and already taking applications for the Coach K Academy next summer.

This year's version was again a huge success. Getting a peak behind the curtain of Duke basketball to learn from coach Mike Krzyzewski himself not to mention the Duke staff and former players is a powerful drawing card.

Men over the age of 35 pay $10,000 to attend the academy for a few days of basketball instruction from the all-time winningest coach in NCAA history.

Men get to live the dream of playing for Duke basketball even if it just few a few days