Processional for remains of service members killed in plane crash

PEARL, Miss. -- A long, somber procession moved through the town of Pearl Thursday as the remains of 16 U.S. service members killed in a plane crash were transported to an Air National Guard base at Jackson-Evers International Airport.

The military transport plane went down Monday in western Mississippi, with 15 Marines and a Navy corpsman on board.

The Marine Corps says the aircraft was moving personnel and equipment from North Carolina to a western base to train before deploying.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.