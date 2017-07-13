× Portion of Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem closed after crash involving SUV

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A portion of Thomasville Road is closed after a single-vehicle crash involving an SUV and two utility poles.

The City of Winston-Salem tweeted about the incident at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

The crash has closed Thomasville Road between Brookline and Devonshire streets. Power lines were knocked out.

There is no word on a cause, any possible injuries or when the road is expected to reopen.