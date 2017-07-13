× Police looking for suspects accused of trying to rob Greensboro convenience store

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for two men accused of trying to rob a Greensboro convenience store, but ended up scuffling with two men.

Employees at the Speedway at 5916 W. Market St. reported that two men entered the store and tried to rob it, Greensboro police said in a press release.

One of the men was armed with a short-barreled weapon and when an employee disrupted their efforts, the two ran off and encountered two men working on a fence on the property. Police said the four men struggled with each other, and the armed men fired his weapon.

The two suspects then continued running away. No one was injured.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and your tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.