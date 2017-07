× Overturned car closes portion of I-85 northbound in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An overturned car closed a portion of Interstate 85 northbound in Greensboro Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near the Rehobeth Church Road exit. One of the three northbound lanes are currently closed.

Lanes are expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle accident overturned vehicle 85 business north. pic.twitter.com/yDLnfniGWf — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) July 13, 2017