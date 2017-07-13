× NC officer charged after hitting, killing man at 100 mph

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is charged with death by vehicle after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his patrol car while on-duty, WSOC reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Officer Phillip Barker, 24, was going 100 mph in a 30 mph zone when he fatally struck James Michael Short, 28, around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation showed speed was a primary factor in the crash. Putney said Officer Barker was responding to an emergency, but the speed at which he was driving was excessive.

“When we in law enforcement violate the law, we must hold ourselves accountable, just as we would anyone else,” Putney said.

Putney said that Short was crossing at a red light and that the officer had a green light, but again emphasized that the excessive speed warranted the charges.

Putney said there is footage of the crash, but that will be released at an appropriate time.

Barker has been placed on administrative leave without pay.