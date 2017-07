× More than 2,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy currently reports more than 2,500 customers are without power in Guilford County.

The majority of those customers are in eastern and southeastern Guilford County, with the largest outages in McLeansville, Forest Oaks and in the Julian and Mount Hope communities.

At this time, Duke says it is still assessing the damage and has no estimate of when power will be restored.