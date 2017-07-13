Man gets stuck in ATM, slips ‘please help’ notes through receipt slot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A contractor had to be rescued after he got stuck inside an ATM room and slipped 'please help' notes to customers through the machine.

The contractor went to a closed Bank of American Wednesday afternoon to fix a door lock when he ended up being locked inside, according to KRIS-TV.

"He can't get out. He can't call anybody because his phone is in his truck,” said Corpus Christi Officer Richard Olden.

Since people were stopping by to get money from the ATM, the contractor began slipping them notes through the receipt slot.

One note read, “Please help. I’m stuck in here, and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss."

Most people thought the notes were a joke, but one person took it seriously and eventually called 911.

Officers initially thought it was a joke as well, but they quickly learned it was true and kicked down the door to rescue the contractor.