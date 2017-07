× Man accused of throwing hot grease on his sister

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is accused of throwing hot grease on his sister.

KJRH reported that 29-year-old Donald Ray Brown was cooking when his sister began arguing with him.

The suspect is accused of throwing the grease on his sister after he became tired of her.

Brown faces one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

His sister was taken to a nearby hospital for burns.