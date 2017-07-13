× Greensboro police looking for suspect after armed robbery at SunTrust bank

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a SunTrust bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release.

Bank employees told officers a man entered the bank at 3521 N. Elm St. at 11:35 a.m and demanded money at gunpoint.

The suspect allegedly took the cash and left. No injuries were reported.

Police are collecting evidence and circulating the area.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.