Greensboro police crack down on ‘fishing games’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina's lottery has been around for years, but it's not the only gambling game in town.

Greensboro police say a new kind of internet sweepstakes, called "fishing games" or "skill fish," have popped up in several areas. They're table-mounted video games that have become the targets of serious crime.

Since June 4, 11 locations have been robbed a total of 12 times. Wednesday night, a man leaving one shop, named AIA, on West Market Street, was approached by an armed suspect who reportedly took $9,000 in cash from the victim.

"That's kind of a big push of why we want these places to shut down," Det. M.J. Calvert said. "We want to get rid of the violence."

GPD issued a notice to the skill fish shops, warning they have 30 days to close down. That time is up this Saturday.

Pawnway Pawn Shop is in the same complex as AIA, and pawn shop owner Kyle Farson said he's ready to see the shop gone.

"It really takes up a lot of the retail space and attention from everybody in this area," Farson said. "No hard feelings, but I'm ready to see them gone."