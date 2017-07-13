Full list of 2017 Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning and it looks to be the year of the freshman.

Five newbies in the drama category, including “This Is Us,” “Westworld,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” will compete with “Better Call Saul” and “House of Cards.”

“Atlanta,” “Black-ish,” “Master of None,” “Modern Family,” “Silicon Valley,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Veep” are vying for best comedy.

Two shows with very different political themes scored multiple nominations for Emmy Awards. HBO’s satirical comedy “Veep” earned 17 nominations, and the newcomer Hulu dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s” tale earned 11.

The comedy sketch series “Saturday Night Live” and the HBO drama “Westworld” both earned 22 Emmy nominations. “SNL” is now the most Emmy nominated series of all time with a total of 231 over the history of the show.

“Veep” star Anna Chlumsky announced the nominations, along with actor Shamar Moore. The actress got a bit of a surprise when she learned that she had earned her fifth consecutive nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

Here’s a list of some of this year’s nominees:

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding comedy series

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown

Anthony Hopkins

Bob Odenkirk

Matthew Rhys

Liev Schreiber

Kevin Spacey

Milo Ventimiglia

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Viola Davis

Claire Foy

Elisabeth Moss

Keri Russell

Evan Rachel Wood

Robin Wright

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson

Aziz Ansari

Zach Galifianakis

Donald Glover

William H. Macy

Jeffrey Tambor

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon

Jane Fonda

Allison Janney

Ellie Kemper

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Tracee Ellis Ross

Lily Tomlin

Outstanding limited series

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Night Of”

“Genius”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series

Riz Ahmed

Benedict Cumberbatch

Robert De Niro

Ewan McGregor

Geoffrey Rush

John Turturro

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series

Carrie Coon

Felicity Huffman

Nicole Kidman

Jessica Lange

Susan Sarandon

Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding variety talk series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

Outstanding reality-competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love”

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks”

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)”

“The Wizard Of Lies”

Variety Sketch Series

“Billy On The Street”

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Tracey Ullman’s Shows”

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Fixer Upper”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Shark Tank”

“Who Do You Think You Are”

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Gaycation With Ellen Page”

“Intervention”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell”

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bel”l)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior”)

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba

Millie Bobby Brown

Ann Dowd

Chrissy Metz

Thandie Newton

Samira Wiley