Friends, family remember man killed in crash on US 421 in Forsyth County

Wednesday morning started off as normal for Barbara Carr-Long and her husband Robert Long.

"He always made coffee for me and brought it to me," Carr-Long said.

She was getting ready for work.

"I gave him a kiss and told him I loved him,” she said. “And he told me 'be careful.’ He said 'I love you Bella.’"

Hours later, Carr-Long received a phone call.

"He had been in an accident," Carr-Long said.

Long was killed in a three-car crash on U.S. 421 near Lewisville around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Five others were hurt.

State troopers say a recliner fell off the back of a trailer on a pickup truck.

The vehicle behind it stopped.

Robert, who was driving a white van, crashed it into, veered off the road then overturned, according to state troopers.

"I'm not sure how I'm ever actually going to get over this,” Carr-Long said.

Long was a husband and stepfather of three.

"Robbie was the best person you could ever know,” she said. “He was honest. He was trustworthy. He was giving, kind."

Long was also vice president of Lomar Enterprises, a family-owned HVAC company in Yadkinville.

Co-workers knew something was wrong when Long didn't show up at a job site that morning.

“We had both tried to call him,” co-worker Marshall Hutchins said. “We had took lunch and came back and still hadn't heard anything from him.”

Many say Long was more than a boss but a mentor and like a brother.

“We were good friends,” friend and co-worker Ed Money said. “I respected him very much.”

“It's still hard to believe that he's not going to come walking through the door.”

Carr-Long says the one of the hardest things to deal with is knowing that the driver of the trailer didn't stay at the scene.

“Come forward,” Carr-Long said. “You can't live with this. It's gonna eat you up. You need to come forward and accept responsibility for it and apologize."

Charges against the driver are pending, according to state troopers.

Funeral services for Robert Long will take place July 15 at 4 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church in Yadkinville. ​