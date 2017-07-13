× Former North Carolina doctor pleads guilty to child porn charges

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A former Huntersville doctor accused of child sex crimes pleaded guilty in court Thursday, according to WSOC.

Huntersville police arrested David Shope, 41, back in 2015 after an eight-month long investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

Shope’s computer depicted child pornography, according to arrest warrants in 2015.

Police said Shope was sharing pictures and videos with an undercover officer.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.