Extended drink hours for Guilford County brunches one vote away

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pop, fizz, clink: Guilford County is one vote away from freeing the mimosa.

The Board of Commissioners voted 8-1 at its meeting Thursday to amend the county’s alcohol ordinance, allowing stores and restaurants to sell beer, wine and spirits beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

Because the vote was not unanimous, commissioners will have to vote a second time before the new ordinance can take effect. The board’s next meeting is Aug. 3.

Commissioner Carolyn Coleman cast the lone dissenting vote in deference to churchgoers who spend Sunday mornings worshiping.

