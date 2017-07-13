Dump truck hits overhead sign, closes 2 lanes of westbound I-40 in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two lanes of Interstate 40 westbound in Greensboro are closed after a dump truck hit an overhead sign early Thursday morning.

The truck was driving westbound around 3:15 a.m. when it hit the sign. The sign is 17 feet up, but the truck had its bed tilted up and hit it.

A portion of the sign was ripped off and flung about 50 yards away.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has an engineering coming from Raleigh to assess structural damage and make sure the rest of the sign won't fall down on drivers.

Lanes are expected to be closed until 7 a.m.

The driver will not face any charges for property damage.

