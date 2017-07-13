Couple drives away in $35K luxury car for half the price after website glitch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanks to a website glitch, a Kentucky couple was able to purchase a $35,000 luxury vehicle for half the price.

Sherri Cooper was on Facebook when an ad for an Infiniti QX30 popped up, WDRB reports. When Sherri clicked on it, the ad said the SUV was available for $17,790.

“I snapped a picture of it real quick and showed it to (my husband) and was like, ‘This is crazy. Look at the price of this brand new car,’” she told the station.

That’s when Chris Cooper contacted Cam Meredith, a sales manager at Infiniti of Louisville, to see if the store could honor the online ad.

After telling Chris no, Meredith contacted Infiniti corporate about the advertised price.

“I was contacted then by Infiniti a few hours later, and they said, ‘Take the deal,’ and it kind of caught me off guard,” Meredith said. “I was like, ‘What do you mean?'”

Infiniti corporate told Meredith they were going to stand by the advertised price, claiming what mattered wasn’t the money but the company’s “integrity” and “reputation.”

Now, the Coopers have a new set of wheels and Infiniti has two new loyal customers.