Cocaine found hidden in Cookie Monster doll

MARATHON, Fla. — It looks as if cookies are no longer enough for the Cookie Monster.

A 39-year-old Florida man was arrested Wednesday after a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car and found a stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll.

Just after midnight, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Orey Swilley conducted a traffic stop on a car with heavily tinted windows and an obscured license plate, according to a press release. When Swilley approached Camus McNair’s car, he smelled marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, he found a backpack with a blue Cookie Monster doll inside. The deputy noticed the doll seemed heavier than it should have been and a slit had been cut into it.

Inside the doll, Swilley found two packages containing 314 grams of cocaine.

McNair was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Cocaine found hidden in “Cookie Monster” after traffic stop. https://t.co/RmY672b0bj pic.twitter.com/w0PzRrxQtg — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) July 12, 2017