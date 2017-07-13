Carolina Panthers ranked among most valuable sports teams

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers were ranked among the top 50 most valuable sports teams in the world, according to Forbes.

The Panthers, who are worth $2.075 billion, checked in at No. 37, which is up from No. 40 last year.

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys were ranked as the most valuable team in the world. Of the 50 ranked clubs, 29 are from the NFL, making them the most profitable league.

Here are the top 10:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New York Yankees
  3. Manchester United
  4. Barcelona
  5. Real Madrid
  6. New England Patriots
  7. New York Knicks
  8. New York Giants
  9. San Francisco 49ers
  10. Los Angeles Lakers