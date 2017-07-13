× Carolina Panthers ranked among most valuable sports teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers were ranked among the top 50 most valuable sports teams in the world, according to Forbes.

The Panthers, who are worth $2.075 billion, checked in at No. 37, which is up from No. 40 last year.

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys were ranked as the most valuable team in the world. Of the 50 ranked clubs, 29 are from the NFL, making them the most profitable league.

Here are the top 10:

Dallas Cowboys New York Yankees Manchester United Barcelona Real Madrid New England Patriots New York Knicks New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Lakers