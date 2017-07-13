× 2 charged with armed robbery, kidnapping in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people face multiple charges after an armed robbery in Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Dewayne Kwame Foster-Harper, 23, of Winston-Salem, is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Lequay Allambly Monroe, 26, of Winston-Salem, is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.

At 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery. The victims said they were in their vehicle parked in the 300 block of North Marshall Street when two men armed with handguns entered the vehicle and demanded they drive away from the area.

The victims were forced to drive the suspects to the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where the suspects took an undisclosed amount of currency, a cellphone and the vehicle, the release said.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North Claremont Avenue. Foster-Harper and Monroe tried to run from the officers but were caught and taken into custody.

Foster-Harper is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $260,000 secured bond. Monroe is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 773-7700.