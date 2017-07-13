19-year-old who drowned while swimming in High Rock Lake identified

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The 19-year-old man who drowned while swimming with friends in High Rock Lake in Rowan County has been identified, WBTV reports.

The young man was swimming with friends near Lake Shore Drive around 3 p.m. Wednesday when he jumped off a dock and never came back up.

The victim, who was a recent graduate of North Rowan High School, was identified by officials as Taejone Jamoneyen Williams.

Crews arrived and used sonar technology to find him. Divers recovered his body a short time later in an area that’s about 8 to 10 feet deep. Confirmed: 19-year-old drowning vic ID'd as Taejone Jamoneyen Williams. Died Wed. after not resurfacing @ High Rock Lake. pic.twitter.com/LT2rvwTAYP — Shavonne Potts (@SalPostPotts) July 13, 2017