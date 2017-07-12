× Water main break closes Deep River Road in High Point, multiple homes without water

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A water main break has closed a portion of Deep River Road in High Point.

The break happened on Deep River Road between Woodruff and Suffolk avenues Wednesday afternoon.

There is currently a large hole in the road taking up about two lanes as crews work to repair the water main.

Several houses in the area are currently without water.

City crews hope to have the water back on by 9 a.m. Thursday.