US Customs agents find king cobras inside mail at JFK Airport

NEW YORK — Several live king cobras were seized during a mail inspection at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Agents were checking the mail when an X-ray of a package showed the snakes slithering around inside, WPIX reports. There were also three geckos in the package.

Leon Hayward, acting director of the CBP’s New York Field Operations released a statement on the find:

“Our CBP officers perform numerous daily tasks to protect the United States from potential dangers. This seizure demonstrates our wide ranging responsibility in protecting our borders and our partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”

Wildlife officials are now investigating the incident.