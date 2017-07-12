Traffic stop turns into more than 30-mile chase in Davidson, Guilford counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multiple law enforcement agencies came together for a more than 30-mile chase Tuesday night in Davidson and Guilford counties.

Police arrested Prentiss Lipscomb, the driver of the car, for trying to avoid an arrest. His passenger, Frances Dewalt, is wanted in Georgia for a number of things including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Lexington police say the chase started after a traffic stop about a broken brake light happened on South Main Street at about 9:45 p.m.

“Whenever we make a traffic stop we check if anybody is wanted,” said Maj. Robby Rummage, with Lexington police.

Police say that after questioning the passenger about her warrants, the driver took off up Business 85 into Guilford County and then turned back down on Interstate 85.

“The supervisors working last night, they decided to continue the pursuit based on the seriousness of the charges that she was wanted for and based on the fact that there was very little traffic,” Rummage said.

Police tried to use stop strips to blow out the car’s tires multiple times and they finally worked near N.C. 62, where the chase ended at about 10:30 p.m.

Lipscomb is being held at the Davidson County jail under a $10,000 bond. He is being charged with multiple things related to the chase, including misdemeanor child abuse because there was a child in the car.

Dewalt, the mother of that child, doesn’t have any charges here, but faces extradition for her warrants out of Georgia.