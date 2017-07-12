Shoulder Pain: Non-Surgical Treatment Options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fortunately, the majority of shoulder injuries can be treated successfully without surgery. The most important step toward treating a shoulder issue or injury properly is determining what caused the pain. The cause of shoulder pain can vary, and your provider will create a customized treatment plan based on your needs.

A sports medicine specialist will be able to evaluate where the pain is coming from and determine what type of injury has occurred. Once the problem is diagnosed, proper exercise education and physical therapy is usually involved in the treatment process. Pairing the proper exercise routine/physical therapy with steroid (cortisone) injections can also help to further reduce inflammation, and sometimes cure the condition. The injection is similar to that of a flu shot and can be done in the provider’s office. At Cone Health Primary Care at MedCenter Kernersville, sports medicine specialists use an in-office ultrasound when administering cortisone injections to make sure the medicine gets delivered to the right place. The ultrasounds allow the physicians and patients to see the joint in motion, without radiation and can be used on patients that cannot have an MRI.

At MedCenter Kernersville, another alternative treatment option offered for patients with tendonitis is nitroglycerin patches. Nitroglycerin makes blood vessels bigger, causing more blood to flow to the area, making it heal faster. Cone Health has an exceptional team of sports medicine specialists and related rehabilitation professionals dedicated to educating and demonstrating joint-strengthening and injury-preventing techniques individualized to each patient’s capabilities.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Evan Corey is a sports medicine specialist at Cone Health Primary Care at MedCenter Kernersville and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. Dr. Corey received his Bachelor of Science in biology from Hampden-Sydney College in 2004 and he completed medical school at The University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 2010. Dr. Corey completed his residency at Cone Health in 2013 and a sports medicine fellowship at the Cone Health Sports Medicine Center in 2014.