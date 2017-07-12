Rural Hall’s new town manager under fire after wrong puppy euthanized, group says

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Rural Hall’s newly appointed town manager is under fire after advocates say an animal shelter incorrectly euthanized a puppy and claims the town manager aided in the process.

On Tuesday, the Anson County Animal Shelter euthanized four-month-old Shayla, WNCN reports.

The Great Charlotte SPCA blames Anson County Manager Megan Garner, who is slated to take over as Rural Hall’s town manager this month. They say she “refused” to acknowledge their calls and emails to help.

The Group took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon to tell Shayla’s story.

According to the group, Shayla and her siblings were surrendered by their owner last week. When back at the shelter, one of the dogs bit a kennel worker.

That’s when Shayla, who the group says was not the biter, was identified and put into 10-day bite quarantine.

While in quarantine, the Greater Charlotte SPCA says they called multiple times to offer help to get Shayla back to her siblings. They said no one acknowledged their calls or emails.

“Today, Shayla was euthanized,” the now viral post read. “A totally innocent puppy who didn’t even have the opportunity to complete her 10 day bite quarantine because the County Manager decided to be spiteful against passionate animal advocates.”

Anson County officials tell a different story, saying the bite broke the worker’s skin, which had to be glued back to his finger.

Garner told WCNC Shayla was positively identified as the dog who bit the employee and staff decided to euthanize her to begin testing the brain for rabies.

Rural Hall Mayor Larry T. Williams has since commented on hiring Garner as the town’s manager, saying he is “confident” in the council’s decision:

“The Rural Hall Town Council conducted an extensive search for a town manager. Ms. Garner was selected from many well-qualified candidates. Ms. Garner comes to Rural Hall highly qualified and highly recommended. We remain confident that she will be an outstanding town manager and she has the full support of the Town Council.”

Town officials say Rural Hall Town Hall has been flooded all day with phone calls from animal advocates.

The Greater Charlotte SPCA post has more than 117,000 shares and 8,000 likes.