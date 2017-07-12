× Police searching for men accused of choking, robbing bicyclist in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for two men suspected of attacking and robbing a bicyclist in Burlington early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:30 a.m., police responded to the Short Stop, located at 217 S. Ireland St., in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers met a woman who said she was grabbed from behind, choked and thrown off her bicycle. A second suspect then took her wallet and an undisclosed amount of money.

The woman escaped the attack with scrapes and small lacerations on her right elbow but did not require medical attention. Burlington police released photos of the man who allegedly assaulted the woman.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.