Orange Card Fresh Food Access Program continues in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A $7,500 grant from Cone Health and Cone Health Foundation will allow folks like Jennie Bethea to continue to buy fresh vegetables and fruit from the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

"I will continue going because I like the benefits they give you," Bethea said. "All the fresh things you can receive.”

The grant funds the Orange Card Fresh Food Access Program through November. The program is a partnership between the Guilford Community Care Network and the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market. Curb Market Assistant Manager Carolyn Hulsey explains, when Care Network members present their orange cards, they get $10 tokens they can use to buy fresh foods.

"For people with the orange card token program, this is a great way to access that healthy food that might be more difficult to access in other places,” Hulsey said.

By making fresh vegetables and fruits easily available and affordable, Guilford Community Care Network Executive Director Lisa Duck hopes to create healthy outcomes.

"Being able to address health care also needs to be paired with addressing healthier food options," Duck said. "We have doctors writing prescriptions for the orange card and coming to the Farmers Market to make sure you get those healthy food options.”

More than 600 people have used their orange cards to buy healthy food at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market this year. To see if you qualify for the Orange Card Food Access Program, visit the Guilford Community Care Network at guilfordccn.org.