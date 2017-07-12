NC police smash window to rescue baby girl from hot car in parking lot

MORGANTON, N.C. — A baby was saved after North Carolina police officers broke a window to rescue her from a hot car, the News Herald reports.

The girl’s mother went into an O’Reilly Auto Parts around 5 p.m. Tuesday saying the girl, who officers believe was about six months old, had accidentally been locked inside the car and her key fob wouldn’t work.

Police arrived and had to break a window to get into the car.

They said the baby was only in the car for about five minutes and was OK.