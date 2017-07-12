NC officers save father of 3 by performing CPR for nearly 40 minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two quick-thinking North Carolina officers saved a father of three by performing CPR for nearly 40 minutes after his heart stopped.

John Ogborn was working at Panera Bread when he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed, WCNC reports. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officers Lawrence Guiler and Nikolina Bajic were nearby and came to Ogborn’s aid within minutes.

When they arrived, the officers started CPR and continued for 38 straight minutes — all the way to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Ogborn, who only suffering short-term memory loss, was able to personally thank the officers.

“We didn’t want to give up,” Guiler said. “I feel really good, it really reminds why we’re here as police officers.”

