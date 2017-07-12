× Mom accused of leaving son in hot car says police car is ‘too hot’ on way to jail

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A Florida woman who allegedly left her 5-year-old son in a hot car complained about it being “too hot” in a police vehicle on her way to jail, WFTV reports.

Police say 30-year-old Colleen Walker left her son in the 107-degree car while she shopped at Dollar General last week. The driver’s side window was down but both passenger’s side windows were rolled up.

After she left the store, Walker told police the child had been in her car for 12 minutes but surveillance video showed she had actually been there for nearly 30 minutes.

While driving her to the police station, officers say Walker complained about the temperature inside of their squad car.

“She was complaining that the backseat of our patrol car was too hot on her way to the jail, and asked the officer to turn the AC up,” said South Daytona Police Lt. Dan Dietrich.

Walker is charged with child neglect.