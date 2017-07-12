× Man killed in wreck on US 421 in Forsyth County after recliner falls off trailer onto highway

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a three-car wreck on northbound U.S. 421 Wednesday morning after a recliner fell off a trailer and onto the highway, according to Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m. at mile marker 246, west of Lewisville.

Troopers say a black truck was towing a trailer with a recliner on it when the recliner fell off the trailer and onto the highway.

The driver of a red truck saw the chair in the road and stopped. A van rear-ended the red truck, skidded off the road and overturned.

The driver of the van, identified only as a man from Winston-Salem, died as a result of the crash.

After the van hit the truck, a woman driving a car also hit the red truck. The woman and two children in her vehicle were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The driver of the red truck was also taken to Baptist.

Troopers say the driver who lost the recliner returned to the scene to pick up the chair, but saw all the accidents happening and took off.

Highway Patrol is now looking for the driver of the black truck that was towing the trailer.

The conditions of those taken to Baptist have not been released.

Anyone with information on the wreck is asked to call Highway Patrol at (336) 761-2441.