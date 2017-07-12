× Man accused of stabbing woman to death at High Point apartment complex

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 23-year-old man is accused of stabbing a woman to death during an argument at a High Point apartment complex early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to 701 South Elm Street around 1:12 a.m. in reference to two people arguing loudly. Upon arrival, police located a 33-year-old Trista A. Wilson suffering from multiple stab wounds to her chest, abdomen, and arms.

Wilson was alert and able to provide officers with information before dying from her injuries at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

During the investigation, detectives identified Eric Dashaun Dawkins as the suspect.

He was arrested at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.