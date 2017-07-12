Local teen going to pony finals in Kentucky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a teenage girl who got a young pony for Christmas in 2012.

The pony had never been ridden and over the last five years Logan Crouser has not just taught the pony how to deal with a saddle and rider, she is now doing shows and even jumping with her.

The two have even qualified to go the national pony finals in Kentucky in August.

Logan also was one of only three young riders to win a scholarship to pay for her trip to Kentucky.

Sadly, this will be the last year Logan will be able to ride the pony because Logan will need to move up to a bigger horse for competition next year.