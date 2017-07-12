High Point organization helps feed families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- After 23 years, Helping Hands of High Point runs like a well-oiled machine.

Four times a week, volunteers assemble boxes full of food.

Helping Hands Executive Director John Langdon has been with the organization from the beginning when it all started in a small room.

"The need kept growing as the city los jobs, textile, and furniture, and there was a need we just continued to try and meet that need," he said.

And the High Point Community Foundation has been there every step of the way through grants and other means of support.

Today, Helping Hands packs and distributes 12 to 14,000 dollars worth of food each week, which feeds around 125 families.