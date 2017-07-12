× Greensboro police searching for suspect after robbery, shots fired

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police K-9 units searched a wooded area near an auto parts store in the 4600 block of West Market Street Wednesday evening, according to Susan Danielsen, with Greensboro police.

Police were called there at about 7:30 p.m. after they received a report of shots fired.

Danielsen said that a few minutes earlier a person was robbed at gunpoint in a different part of the city.

That robbery victim followed the gunman’s car to West Market Street. That’s when the robber fired shots at the robbery victim. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police have not released a description of the robber.