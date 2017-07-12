× Father dies, son nearly drowns in rip current on North Carolina coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — A man is dead after he was caught in a rip current at Fort Macon State Park Tuesday, Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder told WNCT.

Snyder said the 59-year-old man, along with his 24-year-old son, were swimming outside the guarded area at about 3 p.m.

The father was in cardiac arrest when lifeguards pulled him out of the water.

Both the father and son were Carteret Heath Care, where the father died.

The two were from Nevada and on vacation. Their names have not been released.

Yellow flags were flying Tuesday, and a moderate risk warning was in place.