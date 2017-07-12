× Elon man allegedly forced 9-year-old nephew to stand barefoot on hot asphalt

ELON, N.C. — An Elon man is accused of forcing his nephew to walk barefoot on hot asphalt on Monday.

Police went to Crossgate Mobile Home Park on Manning Drive in Elon in reference to a man forcing a child to stand on hot asphalt, according to the Burlington Times-News. An arriving officer spoke with 28-year-old Roger Devone King, who admitted to making the child stand on the pavement.

“What drew attention to it is that people heard the child screaming,” said Elon Police Chief Cliff Parker. “He forced him to do with without explanation. There was no justification for it. We have not determined what made him do it.”

Parker says the child was limping and had blisters on his feet. King is charged with child abuse causing serious physical injury. He is in jail on $120,000 secured bond.