Easy-to-make homegrown harvest-heavy dishes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How’s your garden growing? Hopefully harvesting lots of tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and maybe even a few melons.

Chef Jay Pierce at The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro shared some new ways to enjoy your homegrown harvest.

Summer pasta

Ingredients:

1/3 cup of zucchini and squash

2 ounces of linguine

1 ounce of Caesar vinegar

1/2 teaspoon of salt and pepper

1/4 cup of pasta water

1 tablespoon of Pecorino Romano

1/4 cup of chopped tomatoes

Directions:

Saute zucchini and squash, cook pasta, deglaze with Caesar.

Add tomatoes — season with salt and pepper

Twist pasta onto a plate

Garnish with cheese

Fruit salad

Ingredients:

1 cup of Greek yogurt

1/2 cup of honey

1 tablespoon of lime juice

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of black pepper

4 cups of chopped peaches

1 cup of blueberries

2 tablespoons of chiffonade mint

Directions:

Whisk together the first five ingredients

Stir in peaches and blueberries

Garnish with mint

Zucchini pickles

Ingredients:

5 sliced zucchini

4 cups of yellow onions

1/2 cup of Kosher salt

3 cups of apple cider vinegar

3 cups of water

2 cups of sugar

1/4 cup of chopped garlic

2 tablespoons of dried dill

2 tablespoons of mustard seeds

2 teaspoons of dried chile flakes

1 tablespoon of ground turmeric

Directions:

Combine onions and zucchini with salt in a large bowl — let it sit for one hour

Drain vegetables, rinse and pat dry

Combine remaining ingredients in saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer

Remove from heat and allow it to come to room temperature

Add vegetables to container, add cooked mixture and stir

Allow resting for 24 hours in refrigerator

Smokes corn aioli

Ingredients:

2 cups of IQF corn

2 tablespoons of chopped garlic

1.4 cups of Duke’s mayonnaise

1.5 tablespoon of lime juice

1/4 teaspoon of Kosher salt

Directions:

Wrap corn and garlic in cheesecloth and smoke for five minutes in smoker

Allow resting an additional ten minutes before opening smoker

Puree corn in vita prep; add remaining ingredients

When completely pureed, strain through a medium-holed china cap

Discard solids