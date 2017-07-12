Easy-to-make homegrown harvest-heavy dishes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How’s your garden growing? Hopefully harvesting lots of tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and maybe even a few melons.

Chef Jay Pierce at The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro shared some new ways to enjoy your homegrown harvest.

Summer pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup of zucchini and squash
  • 2 ounces of linguine
  • 1 ounce of Caesar vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup of pasta water
  • 1 tablespoon of Pecorino Romano
  • 1/4 cup of chopped tomatoes

Directions:

  • Saute zucchini and squash, cook pasta, deglaze with Caesar.
  • Add tomatoes — season with salt and pepper
  • Twist pasta onto a plate
  • Garnish with cheese

Fruit salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup of honey
  • 1 tablespoon of lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 4 cups of chopped peaches
  • 1 cup of blueberries
  • 2 tablespoons of chiffonade mint

Directions:

  • Whisk together the first five ingredients
  • Stir in peaches and blueberries
  • Garnish with mint

Zucchini pickles

Ingredients:

  • 5 sliced zucchini
  • 4 cups of yellow onions
  • 1/2 cup of Kosher salt
  • 3 cups of apple cider vinegar
  • 3 cups of water
  • 2 cups of sugar
  • 1/4 cup of chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons of dried dill
  • 2 tablespoons of mustard seeds
  • 2 teaspoons of dried chile flakes
  • 1 tablespoon of ground turmeric

Directions:

  • Combine onions and zucchini with salt in a large bowl — let it sit for one hour
  • Drain vegetables, rinse and pat dry
  • Combine remaining ingredients in saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer
  • Remove from heat and allow it to come to room temperature
  • Add vegetables to container, add cooked mixture and stir
  • Allow resting for 24 hours in refrigerator

Smokes corn aioli

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of IQF corn
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic
  • 1.4 cups of Duke’s mayonnaise
  • 1.5 tablespoon of lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon of Kosher salt

Directions:

  • Wrap corn and garlic in cheesecloth and smoke for five minutes in smoker
  • Allow resting an additional ten minutes before opening smoker
  • Puree corn in vita prep; add remaining ingredients
  • When completely pureed, strain through a medium-holed china cap
  • Discard solids