Easy-to-make homegrown harvest-heavy dishes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — How’s your garden growing? Hopefully harvesting lots of tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and maybe even a few melons.
Chef Jay Pierce at The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro shared some new ways to enjoy your homegrown harvest.
Summer pasta
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup of zucchini and squash
- 2 ounces of linguine
- 1 ounce of Caesar vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup of pasta water
- 1 tablespoon of Pecorino Romano
- 1/4 cup of chopped tomatoes
Directions:
- Saute zucchini and squash, cook pasta, deglaze with Caesar.
- Add tomatoes — season with salt and pepper
- Twist pasta onto a plate
- Garnish with cheese
Fruit salad
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup of honey
- 1 tablespoon of lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
- 4 cups of chopped peaches
- 1 cup of blueberries
- 2 tablespoons of chiffonade mint
Directions:
- Whisk together the first five ingredients
- Stir in peaches and blueberries
- Garnish with mint
Zucchini pickles
Ingredients:
- 5 sliced zucchini
- 4 cups of yellow onions
- 1/2 cup of Kosher salt
- 3 cups of apple cider vinegar
- 3 cups of water
- 2 cups of sugar
- 1/4 cup of chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons of dried dill
- 2 tablespoons of mustard seeds
- 2 teaspoons of dried chile flakes
- 1 tablespoon of ground turmeric
Directions:
- Combine onions and zucchini with salt in a large bowl — let it sit for one hour
- Drain vegetables, rinse and pat dry
- Combine remaining ingredients in saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer
- Remove from heat and allow it to come to room temperature
- Add vegetables to container, add cooked mixture and stir
- Allow resting for 24 hours in refrigerator
Smokes corn aioli
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of IQF corn
- 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic
- 1.4 cups of Duke’s mayonnaise
- 1.5 tablespoon of lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon of Kosher salt
Directions:
- Wrap corn and garlic in cheesecloth and smoke for five minutes in smoker
- Allow resting an additional ten minutes before opening smoker
- Puree corn in vita prep; add remaining ingredients
- When completely pureed, strain through a medium-holed china cap
- Discard solids
