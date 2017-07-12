× Crews respond to electrocution, fall at Elkin Elementary School

ELKIN, N.C. — Crews responded to an electrocution and fall at Elkin Elementary School Wednesday morning, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

A 53-year-old man was changing light fixtures, touched a hot wire and fell off a ladder onto the floor, Shelton said. The man went into cardiac arrest.

Crews worked to resuscitate the man. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The man was not a school system employee. Shelton said he was a hired contractor.

The man’s name has not been released.