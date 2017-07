× Crash closes portion of NC 68 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of N.C. 68 is closed in Greensboro because of a crash, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

All lanes are closed between Pleasant Ridge Road and Interstate 73.

Greensboro police described the crash as an “accident involving injury,” but did not elaborate on the extent of any injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.